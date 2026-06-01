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    Urban Search and Rescue [Image 7 of 11]

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    Urban Search and Rescue

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Kim 

    20th Engineer Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to a task force conduct urban search and rescue operations during the Guardian Response 26 validation exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 6, 2026. The specialized teams deployed into simulated disaster structures to identify, stabilize, and evacuate trapped casualties from high-risk environments. This line of effort simulates critical, life-saving homeland defense capabilities, ensuring DOW units maintain the rapid response proficiency required to preserve life and support civil authorities during domestic catastrophic events. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 20:51
    Photo ID: 9719456
    VIRIN: 260507-A-FA539-2928
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 312.86 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Urban Search and Rescue [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Kayla Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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