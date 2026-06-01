Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to a task force conduct urban search and rescue operations during the Guardian Response 26 validation exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 6, 2026. The specialized teams deployed into simulated disaster structures to identify, stabilize, and evacuate trapped casualties from high-risk environments. This line of effort simulates critical, life-saving homeland defense capabilities, ensuring DOW units maintain the rapid response proficiency required to preserve life and support civil authorities during domestic catastrophic events. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Kim)