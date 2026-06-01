Task Force Operations Commander Oversees CBRN Validation Training

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U.S. Army Col. Sean Shields, the Task Force Operations commander, oversees Soldiers conducting training during the Guardian Response 26 validation exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 6, 2026. The scenario-based exercise evaluates the collective capabilities of Task Force Operations alongside Task Force 1, Task Force 2, and Task Force 3 to conduct chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response operations. This training ensures DOW elements maintain high readiness to rapidly deploy and deliver life-saving support to civilian citizens alongside federal partners during a domestic disaster. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Kim)