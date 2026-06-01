U.S. Army Col. Sean Shields, the Task Force Operations commander, oversees Soldiers conducting training during the Guardian Response 26 validation exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 6, 2026. The scenario-based exercise evaluates the collective capabilities of Task Force Operations alongside Task Force 1, Task Force 2, and Task Force 3 to conduct chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response operations. This training ensures DOW elements maintain high readiness to rapidly deploy and deliver life-saving support to civilian citizens alongside federal partners during a domestic disaster. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Kim)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 20:51
|Photo ID:
|9719460
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-FA539-5491
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|189.27 KB
|Location:
|US
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|0
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This work, Task Force Operations Commander Oversees CBRN Validation Training [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Kayla Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.