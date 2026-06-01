Task Force Operations Command Team Recognizes Excellence Following Guardian Response 26

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U.S. Army Col. Sean Shields, the Task Force Operations commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Barr, the senior enlisted advisor, address Soldiers during an award ceremony following the conclusion of the Guardian Response 26 validation exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 7, 2026. The command team recognized outstanding performance and presented awards to Soldiers from across the task forces for their exceptional dedication during the intense chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response training. The rigorous exercise validated the units' capabilities to rapidly deploy and deliver critical, life-saving support to civilian citizens alongside federal partners under DOW authority. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Kim)