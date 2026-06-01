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    Task Force Operations Command Team Recognizes Excellence Following Guardian Response 26 [Image 11 of 11]

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    Task Force Operations Command Team Recognizes Excellence Following Guardian Response 26

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Kim 

    20th Engineer Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Sean Shields, the Task Force Operations commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Barr, the senior enlisted advisor, address Soldiers during an award ceremony following the conclusion of the Guardian Response 26 validation exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 7, 2026. The command team recognized outstanding performance and presented awards to Soldiers from across the task forces for their exceptional dedication during the intense chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response training. The rigorous exercise validated the units' capabilities to rapidly deploy and deliver critical, life-saving support to civilian citizens alongside federal partners under DOW authority. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 20:51
    Photo ID: 9719462
    VIRIN: 260508-A-FA539-9103
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 251.25 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Operations Command Team Recognizes Excellence Following Guardian Response 26 [Image 11 of 11], by 1LT Kayla Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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