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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to a task force conduct HAZMAT reconnaissance during the Guardian Response 26 validation exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, May 5, 2026. The specialized teams deployed into contaminated zones to gather and transmit real-time radiological data to Joint Task Force-Civil Support and the lead federal agency. This line of effort simulates critical, life-saving homeland defense capabilities, ensuring DOW units maintain the precise situational awareness needed to safeguard the public and respond to complex threats. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Kim)