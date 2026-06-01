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    Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety [Image 8 of 8]

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    Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Kind 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Airman Charlese Walk, an aircrew flight equipment technician assigned to the 155th Operations Group, assembles a manifold from a flotation device checked and certified May 19, 2026, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Aircrew flight equipment specialists inspect valves, washers and manifold components on survival rafts to ensure no debris or damaged parts compromise the equipment’s reliability.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 14:26
    Photo ID: 9718503
    VIRIN: 260519-F-BM731-7840
    Resolution: 5187x3452
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jessica Kind, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety
    Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety
    Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety
    Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety
    Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety
    Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety
    Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety
    Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety

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