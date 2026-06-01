U.S. Air National Guard Airman Charlese Walk, an aircrew flight equipment technician assigned to the 155th Operations Group, creates a stencil to mark a flotation device as checked and certified May 19, 2026, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Each marking, label and inspection point on a 20-man life raft is verified during routine maintenance to ensure the equipment meets technical order requirements.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9718494
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-BM731-3796
|Resolution:
|5280x3513
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jessica Kind, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.