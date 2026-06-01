Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety

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U.S. Air National Guard Airman Charlese Walk, an aircrew flight equipment technician assigned to the 155th Operations Group, deflates a flotation device as checked and certified May 19, 2026, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. During scheduled inspections, technicians remove carbon dioxide from life rafts and perform leakage tests using compressed air to verify the integrity of flotation tubes and internal seals.