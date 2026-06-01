Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety

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U.S. Air National Guard Airman Charlese Walk(left), and Aiman Erika Maldonado (right), aircrew flight equipment technicians assigned to the 155th Operations Group, stencil a flotation device as checked and certified May 19, 2026, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Routine inspections and functional testing help extend the service life of 20-man life rafts while ensuring the equipment remains ready for emergency use.