U.S. Air National Guard Airman Charlese Walk(left), and Aiman Erika Maldonado (right), aircrew flight equipment technicians assigned to the 155th Operations Group, stencil a flotation device as checked and certified May 19, 2026, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Routine inspections and functional testing help extend the service life of 20-man life rafts while ensuring the equipment remains ready for emergency use.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9718496
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-BM731-1685
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jessica Kind, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.