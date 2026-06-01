Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety

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U.S. Air National Guard Airman Erika Maldonado, an aircrew flight equipment technician assigned to the 155th Operations Group, creates a stencil to mark a flotation device as checked and certified May 19, 2026, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Technicians separate and pressurize individual flotation tubes during leakage tests to identify and isolate potential air leaks within the raft system.