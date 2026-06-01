U.S. Air National Guard Airman Erika Maldonado, an aircrew flight equipment technician assigned to the 155th Operations Group, creates a stencil to mark a flotation device as checked and certified May 19, 2026, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Technicians separate and pressurize individual flotation tubes during leakage tests to identify and isolate potential air leaks within the raft system.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9718491
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-BM731-5765
|Resolution:
|5611x3733
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jessica Kind, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.