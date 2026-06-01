U.S. Air National Guard Airman Charlese Walk, an aircrew flight equipment technician assigned to the 155th Operations Group, assembles a manifold from a flotation device checked and certified May 19, 2026, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Aircrew flight equipment specialists inspect valves, washers and manifold components on survival rafts to ensure no debris or damaged parts compromise the equipment’s reliability.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 14:26
|Photo ID:
|9718500
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-BM731-7467
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Testing the Lifesavers: Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen Ensure Flotation Gear Safety [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jessica Kind, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.