Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March

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A U.S. Airman holds up a Norwegian Foot March shirt after completing the event at Misawa Air Base (AB), Japan, May 27, 2026. Originating in 1915 to measure endurance and the ability to remain combat ready after a lengthy movement under load, the Norwegian Foot March at Misawa AB challenged participants to complete an 18.6-mile route with a minimum 25-pound rucksack within the designated qualifying time to earn the Norwegian Armed Forces skill badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)