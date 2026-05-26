Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March

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Participants move along a Norwegian Foot March route at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. Members of the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, Navy, Army, civilian personnel and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force participated in the Norwegian Foot March to earn the Norwegian Foot March badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)