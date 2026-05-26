Participants move along a Norwegian Foot March route at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. Members of the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, Navy, Army, civilian personnel and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force participated in the Norwegian Foot March to earn the Norwegian Foot March badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9717340
|VIRIN:
|260601-F-YR448-1150
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.