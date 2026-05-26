Service members and civilians participate in a Norwegian Foot March route at Misawa Air Base (AB), Japan, May 27, 2026. Originating in 1915 as a test of endurance and combat readiness, the Norwegian Foot March at Misawa AB challenged participants to complete an 18.6-mile route while carrying a minimum 25-pound rucksack within the designated qualifying time to earn the Norwegian Armed Forces skill badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9717343
|VIRIN:
|260601-F-YR448-1151
|Resolution:
|3674x2446
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.