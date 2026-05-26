Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March

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Service members and civilians participate in a Norwegian Foot March route at Misawa Air Base (AB), Japan, May 27, 2026. Originating in 1915 as a test of endurance and combat readiness, the Norwegian Foot March at Misawa AB challenged participants to complete an 18.6-mile route while carrying a minimum 25-pound rucksack within the designated qualifying time to earn the Norwegian Armed Forces skill badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)