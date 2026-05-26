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    Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March [Image 5 of 7]

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    Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Service members and civilians participate in a Norwegian Foot March route at Misawa Air Base (AB), Japan, May 27, 2026. Originating in 1915 as a test of endurance and combat readiness, the Norwegian Foot March at Misawa AB challenged participants to complete an 18.6-mile route while carrying a minimum 25-pound rucksack within the designated qualifying time to earn the Norwegian Armed Forces skill badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 22:05
    Photo ID: 9717343
    VIRIN: 260601-F-YR448-1151
    Resolution: 3674x2446
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March
    Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March
    Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March
    Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March
    Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March
    Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March

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    TAGS

    ruck
    endurance
    readiness
    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    Norwegian Foot March

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