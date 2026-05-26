Participants check in before the Norwegian Foot March at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. Members of the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, Navy, Army, civilian personnel and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force participated in the Norwegian Foot March to earn the Norwegian Foot March badge, participants were required to complete the 18.6-mile march while carrying a minimum 25-pound rucksack within the designated qualifying time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9717325
|VIRIN:
|260601-F-YR448-1148
|Resolution:
|5124x3411
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.