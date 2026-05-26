Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March

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U.S. Airmen cross the finish line during a Norwegian Foot March at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. The annual Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile endurance race in which participants complete a timed ruck march while carrying a weighted pack, testing their physical stamina and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)