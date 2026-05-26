U.S. Airmen cross the finish line during a Norwegian Foot March at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. The annual Norwegian Foot March is an 18.6-mile endurance race in which participants complete a timed ruck march while carrying a weighted pack, testing their physical stamina and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9717345
|VIRIN:
|260601-F-YR448-1152
|Resolution:
|5014x3338
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Misawa test readiness in Norwegian Foot March [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.