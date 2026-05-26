U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a training sortie at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Flight operations and training sorties help maintain pilot proficiency and ensure the 35th FW remains prepared to defend U.S. allies throughout the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 19:42
|Photo ID:
|9717260
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-LO593-1321
|Resolution:
|5557x3697
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.