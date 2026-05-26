35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, flies an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a training sortie at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Flight operations and training sorties help maintain pilot proficiency and ensure the 35th FW remains prepared to defend U.S. allies throughout the Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)