35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Kinser “Hawc” Newkirk, left, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, fist bumps Airman Oliver Roe, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Pilots and crew chiefs work together to ensure aircraft remain combat-ready and capable of supporting the 35th Fighter Wing’s defense capabilities for Northern Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)