(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kinser “Hawc” Newkirk, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, poses for a photo from the cockpit of an F-16 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Flight operations help pilots maintain proficiency and readiness while strengthening the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission readiness and air superiority capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 19:42
    Photo ID: 9717258
    VIRIN: 260520-F-LO593-1182
    Resolution: 2740x1823
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness
    35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness
    35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness
    35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness
    35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    lethality
    14 FS
    Misawa Air Base
    F-16

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery