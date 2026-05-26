35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Kinser “Hawc” Newkirk, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, poses for a photo from the cockpit of an F-16 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Flight operations help pilots maintain proficiency and readiness while strengthening the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission readiness and air superiority capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)