U.S. Air Force Capt. Kinser “Hawc” Newkirk, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, poses for a photo from the cockpit of an F-16 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Flight operations help pilots maintain proficiency and readiness while strengthening the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission readiness and air superiority capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 19:42
|Photo ID:
|9717258
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-LO593-1182
|Resolution:
|2740x1823
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.