U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, and Capt. Kinser “Hawc” Newkirk, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, receive a pre-flight briefing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Pre-flight briefings help pilots prepare for flight operations by reviewing mission objectives, safety procedures and current operating conditions, supporting the safe and effective execution of the 35th FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 19:42
|Photo ID:
|9717256
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-LO593-1082
|Resolution:
|5604x3729
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.