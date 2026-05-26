35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, right, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, and Capt. Kinser “Hawc” Newkirk, 14th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, receive a pre-flight briefing at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Pre-flight briefings help pilots prepare for flight operations by reviewing mission objectives, safety procedures and current operating conditions, supporting the safe and effective execution of the 35th FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)