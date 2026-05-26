U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, taxis down the runway during a training sortie at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Training sorties help pilots maintain combat readiness and strengthen the 35th FW’s ability to execute flight operations in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command regional mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2026 19:42
|Photo ID:
|9717259
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-LO593-1250
|Resolution:
|3437x2287
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Angelica Winther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.