35 Fighter Wing pilots conduct flight operations to sustain readiness

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul “Voodoo” Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, taxis down the runway during a training sortie at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. Training sorties help pilots maintain combat readiness and strengthen the 35th FW’s ability to execute flight operations in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command regional mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Angelica Winther)