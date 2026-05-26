On Memorial Day, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet was honored to perform at the World War II American Experience during Harrisburg Navy Week. The group met with several members of the audience after the performance.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 13:50
|Photo ID:
|9715049
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-LX264-5715
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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