Date Taken: 05.25.2026 Date Posted: 05.29.2026 13:50 Photo ID: 9715049 VIRIN: 260525-N-LX264-5715 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 2.68 MB Location: US

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This work, On Memorial Day, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet was honored to perform at the World War II American Experience during Harrisburg Navy Week. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.