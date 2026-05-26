Date Taken: 05.25.2026 Date Posted: 05.29.2026 13:50 Photo ID: 9715043 VIRIN: 260525-N-LX264-3403 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 2.05 MB Location: US

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This work, MU2 Maria Mandico meets CPL Wilbur “Jack” Myers, a World War II veteran who served as a gunner with the 692nd Tank Destroyer Battalion and participated in campaigns across Europe during the war. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.