MU2 Maria Mandico meets CPL Wilbur “Jack” Myers, a World War II veteran who served as a gunner with the 692nd Tank Destroyer Battalion and participated in campaigns across Europe during the war.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 13:50
|Photo ID:
|9715043
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-LX264-3403
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MU2 Maria Mandico meets CPL Wilbur “Jack” Myers, a World War II veteran who served as a gunner with the 692nd Tank Destroyer Battalion and participated in campaigns across Europe during the war. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.