On Memorial Day, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet was honored to perform at the World War II American Experience in Gettysburg, PA during Harrisburg Navy Week.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 13:50
|Photo ID:
|9715039
|VIRIN:
|260525-N-LX264-6703
|Resolution:
|4579x3809
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, On Memorial Day, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet was honored to perform at the World War II American Experience during Harrisburg Navy Week. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.