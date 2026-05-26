Date Taken: 05.25.2026 Date Posted: 05.29.2026 13:50 Photo ID: 9715041 VIRIN: 260525-N-LX264-1956 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 2.94 MB Location: US

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This work, On Memorial Day, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet was honored to perform at the World War II American Experience in Gettysburg, PA during Harrisburg Navy Week. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.