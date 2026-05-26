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    On Memorial Day, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet was honored to perform at the World War II American Experience in Gettysburg, PA during Harrisburg Navy Week. [Image 1 of 5]

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    On Memorial Day, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet was honored to perform at the World War II American Experience in Gettysburg, PA during Harrisburg Navy Week.

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dinger 

    Navy Band Northeast

    On Memorial Day, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet was honored to perform at the World War II American Experience in Gettysburg, PA during Harrisburg Navy Week.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 13:50
    Photo ID: 9715041
    VIRIN: 260525-N-LX264-1956
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, On Memorial Day, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet was honored to perform at the World War II American Experience in Gettysburg, PA during Harrisburg Navy Week. [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caleb Dinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    On Memorial Day, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet was honored to perform at the World War II American Experience in Gettysburg, PA during Harrisburg Navy Week.
    MU2 Maria Mandico meets CPL Wilbur “Jack” Myers, a World War II veteran who served as a gunner with the 692nd Tank Destroyer Battalion and participated in campaigns across Europe during the war.
    On Memorial Day, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet was honored to perform at the World War II American Experience in Gettysburg, PA during Harrisburg Navy Week.
    On Memorial Day, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet was honored to perform at the World War II American Experience during Harrisburg Navy Week.
    On Memorial Day, Navy Band Northeast’s Crosswinds Woodwind Quintet was honored to perform at the World War II American Experience during Harrisburg Navy Week.

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