Date Taken: 05.29.2026 Date Posted: 05.29.2026 11:25 Photo ID: 9714522 VIRIN: 260529-A-IW468-8579 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.33 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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This work, An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.