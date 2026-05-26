Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony in honor of President John F. Kennedy’s birthday, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 29, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9714516
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-IW468-6697
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.93 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.