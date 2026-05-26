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    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday [Image 2 of 8]

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    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Service members support an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony in honor of President John F. Kennedy’s birthday, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 29, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9714521
    VIRIN: 260529-A-IW468-4929
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday

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