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    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday [Image 4 of 8]

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    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony in honor of President John F. Kennedy’s birthday, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 29, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 11:25
    Photo ID: 9714515
    VIRIN: 260529-A-IW468-5241
    Resolution: 5504x3669
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday
    An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday

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