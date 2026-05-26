An Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony is Conducted in Honor of President John F. Kennedy’s Birthday

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Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant and Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries Executive Director Karen Durham-Aguilera participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony in honor of President John F. Kennedy’s birthday, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 29, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)