Who let the dogs out

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Boyd, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa security forces military working dog handl[AA1.1]er and Military Working Dog Uriel pose for a photo on the newly constructed obedience and agility course at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 12, 2026. Continuous agility training ensures the MWDs are physically conditioned to overcome environmental hurdles, providing a highly capable and enhanced force protection presence for the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)