U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Boyd, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa security forces military working dog handl[AA1.1]er and Military Working Dog Uriel pose for a photo on the newly constructed obedience and agility course at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 12, 2026. Continuous agility training ensures the MWDs are physically conditioned to overcome environmental hurdles, providing a highly capable and enhanced force protection presence for the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 04:20
|Photo ID:
|9713972
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-QZ836-1421
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|15.01 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Who let the dogs out [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.