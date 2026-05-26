U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Boyd, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, military working dog handl[AA1.1]er, and Military Working Dog Uriel conduct controlled aggression training at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 12, 2026. The bite work exercises ensure the K-9 teams remain proficient in suspect apprehension, maintaining an enhanced force protection effort for the airfield and its personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 04:20
|Photo ID:
|9713969
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-QZ836-1289
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.55 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Who let the dogs out [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.