Who let the dogs out

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Boyd, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, military working dog handl[AA1.1]er, and Military Working Dog Uriel conduct controlled aggression training at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 12, 2026. The bite work exercises ensure the K-9 teams remain proficient in suspect apprehension, maintaining an enhanced force protection effort for the airfield and its personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)