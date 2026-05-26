Who let the dogs out

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Combine Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa Military Working Dog handlers, work out their MWD’s in the newly constructed Obedience Yard, Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 12, 2026. Continuous agility training ensures the MWDs are physically conditioned to overcome environmental hurdles, providing a highly capable and enhanced force protection presence for the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)