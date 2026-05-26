Military Working Dog Uriel poses for a photo while on break, on the newly constructed Obedience Yard at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 12, 2026. K-9 units deployed to the region conduct daily training to maintain specialized tactical skills, directly supporting and enhancing the overall force protection mission at the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 04:20
|Photo ID:
|9713968
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-QZ836-1179
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.49 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Who let the dogs out [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.