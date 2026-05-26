Who let the dogs out

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Military Working Dog Uriel poses for a photo while on break, on the newly constructed Obedience Yard at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 12, 2026. K-9 units deployed to the region conduct daily training to maintain specialized tactical skills, directly supporting and enhancing the overall force protection mission at the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)