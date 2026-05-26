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    Who let the dogs out [Image 1 of 7]

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    Who let the dogs out

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Military Working Dog Uriel navigates an obstacle on the newly constructed obedience and agility course at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 12, 2026. Continuous agility training ensures the MWDs are physically conditioned to overcome environmental hurdles, providing a highly capable and enhanced force protection presence for the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 04:20
    Photo ID: 9713965
    VIRIN: 260512-F-QZ836-1002
    Resolution: 3425x2209
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Who let the dogs out [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    Chabelley Airfield
    military working dog (MWD)
    CJTF - HOA

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