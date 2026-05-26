Who let the dogs out

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Military Working Dog Uriel prepares to navigate an obstacle with assistance from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Boyd, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa security forces, on the newly constructed obedience and agility course at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 12, 2026. Continuous agility training ensures the MWDs are physically conditioned to overcome environmental hurdles, providing a highly capable and enhanced force protection presence for the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)