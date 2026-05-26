At the Lockport Lock on the Illinois Waterway, crews use the Quad Cities Heavy Lift Crane to hoist a 550,000-pound miter gate for repairs.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9712304
|VIRIN:
|260406-D-A5019-2206
|Resolution:
|2268x3024
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
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