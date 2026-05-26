Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock

Date Taken: 04.06.2026 Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:36 Photo ID: 9712282 VIRIN: 260406-D-A5019-6606 Resolution: 1948x2718 Size: 1.26 MB Location: LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US

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