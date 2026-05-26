A nearly 60-foot-tall miter gate removed from Lockport Lock is laid flat on a barge, allowing maintenance crews to safely access areas requiring repair.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9712282
|VIRIN:
|260406-D-A5019-6606
|Resolution:
|1948x2718
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
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