Crews from the Illinois Waterway Maintenance Team and Mississippi River Maintenance Team pose in front of the Quad Cities Heavy Lift Crane at the Lockport Lock along the Illinois Waterway. Both crews worked tirelessly to complete major maintenance at the lock in under two months to reopen the waterway to navigation.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9712295
|VIRIN:
|260507-D-A5019-7085
|Resolution:
|3755x1808
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
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