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    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock [Image 5 of 5]

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    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock

    LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Crews from the Illinois Waterway Maintenance Team and Mississippi River Maintenance Team pose in front of the Quad Cities Heavy Lift Crane at the Lockport Lock along the Illinois Waterway. Both crews worked tirelessly to complete major maintenance at the lock in under two months to reopen the waterway to navigation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9712295
    VIRIN: 260507-D-A5019-7085
    Resolution: 3755x1808
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock

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    TAGS

    USACE, Rock Island District, Lockport, Illinois Waterway, Miter Gate, Quad Cities Heavy Lift Crane

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