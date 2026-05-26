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    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock [Image 4 of 5]

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    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock

    LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Crews from the Illinois and Mississippi River Maintenance Teams work together to reinstall a lower miter gate for testing at Lockport Lock.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9712303
    VIRIN: 260427-D-A5019-9353
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock

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    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock

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    TAGS

    Lockport
    Rock Island District
    Miter Gate
    Illinois Waterway
    Quad Cities Heavy Lift Crane
    USACE

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