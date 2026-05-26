Crews from the Illinois and Mississippi River Maintenance Teams work together to reinstall a lower miter gate for testing at Lockport Lock.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9712303
|VIRIN:
|260427-D-A5019-9353
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|6.04 MB
|Location:
|LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
No keywords found.