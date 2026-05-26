Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock

Date Taken: 04.27.2026 Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:36 Photo ID: 9712303 VIRIN: 260427-D-A5019-9353 Resolution: 4284x5712 Size: 6.04 MB Location: LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US

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