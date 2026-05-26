New pintle socket installed on a lower miter gate at the Lockport Lock in Lockport, Illinois, on the Illinois Waterway.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9712292
|VIRIN:
|260412-D-A5019-8925
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
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