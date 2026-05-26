(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock

    LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    New pintle socket installed on a lower miter gate at the Lockport Lock in Lockport, Illinois, on the Illinois Waterway.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.28.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9712292
    VIRIN: 260412-D-A5019-8925
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock
    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Preserving the Future: Major Maintenance Repairs at Lockport Lock

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lockport
    Rock Island District
    Illinois Waterway
    USACE
    Miter Gate, Quad Cities Heavy Lift Crane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery