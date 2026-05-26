Take-off at the 105th

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An Airman from the 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron puts ‘remove before flight’ streamers on a C-17 Globemaster III after it landed at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 20, 2026. The red tags serve as a reminder to aircrew and maintenance Airmen to ensure all components of the aircraft are ready for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)