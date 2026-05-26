An Airman from the 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron puts ‘remove before flight’ streamers on a C-17 Globemaster III after it landed at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 20, 2026. The red tags serve as a reminder to aircrew and maintenance Airmen to ensure all components of the aircraft are ready for flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 11:18
|Photo ID:
|9709724
|VIRIN:
|260520-Z-SE585-1390
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Take-off at the 105th [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.