A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing flies above Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 20, 2026. The C-17 is an airlift aircraft that enables the 105th to carry out its global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 11:20
|Photo ID:
|9709716
|VIRIN:
|260520-Z-SE585-1114
|Resolution:
|6208x4139
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Take-off at the 105th [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.