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    Take-off at the 105th [Image 5 of 10]

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    Take-off at the 105th

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing flies above Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 20, 2026. The C-17 is an airlift aircraft that enables the 105th to carry out its global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 11:18
    Photo ID: 9709714
    VIRIN: 260520-Z-SE585-1104
    Resolution: 5700x3800
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Take-off at the 105th [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Aircraft maintenance
    105th Airlift Wing
    Maintenance Operation
    C-17 maintenance
    C-17
    C-17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT

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