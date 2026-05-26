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    Take-off at the 105th [Image 4 of 10]

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    Take-off at the 105th

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Claire Sherry, 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo on a C-17 Globemaster III on the flightline at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 20, 2026. 105th AMXS Airmen perform routine and preventative maintenance, as well as trouble shooting operations, that keep the C-17 in a mission-ready status. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 11:18
    Photo ID: 9709711
    VIRIN: 260520-Z-SE585-1084
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Take-off at the 105th [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aircraft maintenance
    105th Airlift Wing
    Maintenance Operation
    C-17 maintenance
    C-17
    C-17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT

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