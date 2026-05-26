Take-off at the 105th

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Senior Airman Claire Sherry, 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo on a C-17 Globemaster III on the flightline at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 20, 2026. 105th AMXS Airmen perform routine and preventative maintenance, as well as trouble shooting operations, that keep the C-17 in a mission-ready status. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)