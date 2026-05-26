Take-off at the 105th

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A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing lands at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 20, 2026. The C-17 is an airlift aircraft that enables the 105th to carry out its global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)