Take-off at the 105th

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An Airman from the 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron sends off a C-17 Globemaster III from Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 20, 2026. 105 AMXS Airmen taxi out and help launch the C-17 aircraft for missions in support of the 105th Airlift Wing’s global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)