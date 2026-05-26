An Airman from the 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron sends off a C-17 Globemaster III from Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 20, 2026. 105 AMXS Airmen taxi out and help launch the C-17 aircraft for missions in support of the 105th Airlift Wing’s global and domestic airlift mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 11:18
|Photo ID:
|9709702
|VIRIN:
|260520-Z-SE585-1060
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Take-off at the 105th [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.