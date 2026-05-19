Santa Maria Memorial Day 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, poses for a photo with Lucille ‘Sue’ Friend Manson, 102 year old veteran, at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Maria Cemetery District in Santa Maria, May 25, 2026. Manson, a Nebraska native, served in the Women’s Army Corps from 1944 to 1952, and was stationed at Wiesbaden, Germany as clerk and typist during the Berlin Airlift. Manson would exit the Army as a Tech. Sgt. Memorial Day, a federally recognized holiday, served as a time to commend and appreciate the service and defense upheld by fallen heroes of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)