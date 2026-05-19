Santa Maria Memorial Day 2026

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Maria Cemetery in Santa Maria, May 25, 2026. On this day, Team Vandenberg leadership participated in Memorial Day ceremonies in local communities, proudly continuing the legacy of veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation. Memorial Day, a federally recognized holiday, serves as a time to commend and appreciate the service and defense upheld by fallen heroes of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)