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    Santa Maria Memorial Day 2026 [Image 1 of 9]

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    Santa Maria Memorial Day 2026

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Maria Cemetery in Santa Maria, May 25, 2026. On this day, Team Vandenberg leadership participated in Memorial Day ceremonies in local communities, proudly continuing the legacy of veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation. Memorial Day, a federally recognized holiday, serves as a time to commend and appreciate the service and defense upheld by fallen heroes of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 19:44
    Photo ID: 9705546
    VIRIN: 260525-X-DY416-1014
    Resolution: 2021x2829
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Santa Maria Memorial Day 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Memorial Day
    Santa Maria
    USSF
    Vandenberg Space Force
    James T. Horne III

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