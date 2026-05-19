Veterans, family and friends applaud the recognition of Lucille ‘Sue’ Friend Manson, 102 year old veteran, at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Maria Cemetery District in Santa Maria, May 25, 2026. Manson, a Nebraska native, served in the Women’s Army Corps from 1944 to 1952, and was stationed at Wiesbaden, Germany as clerk and typist during the Berlin Airlift. Manson would exit the Army as a Tech. Sgt. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2026 19:44
|Photo ID:
|9705555
|VIRIN:
|260525-X-DY416-1020
|Resolution:
|4869x3246
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa Maria Memorial Day 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.