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    Santa Maria Memorial Day 2026 [Image 4 of 9]

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    Santa Maria Memorial Day 2026

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Lucille ‘Sue’ Friend Manson, 102 year old veteran, raises her arm at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Santa Maria Cemetery District in Santa Maria, May 25, 2026. Manson, a Nebraska native, served in the Women’s Army Corps from 1944 to 1952, and was stationed at Wiesbaden, Germany as clerk and typist during the Berlin Airlift. Manson would exit the Army as a Tech. Sgt. Memorial Day, a federally recognized holiday, served as a time to commend and appreciate the service and defense upheld by fallen heroes of our nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 19:44
    Photo ID: 9705552
    VIRIN: 260525-X-DY416-1017
    Resolution: 4088x2725
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Santa Maria Memorial Day 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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